At least 4 people dead at Michigan lakes over weekend

HOLLAND, MI (AP) -

At least four people have died in Michigan lakes.
   Police say a 27-year-old Lansing man was found floating face-down Saturday night in Lake Michigan at Holland State Park. Yellow flags were flying at the time, a warning to swimmers that the water could be risky.
   Across the state in Wayne County, a 61-year-old man drowned in Belleville Lake. A 23-year-old woman disappeared while swimming at Clear Lake in St. Joseph County, 40 miles south of Kalamazoo.
   In northern Michigan, authorities are looking for the body of a man in Lake Margrethe in Crawford County.

