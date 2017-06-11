Man in wheelchair after being shot dies in another shooting - WNEM TV 5

Man in wheelchair after being shot dies in another shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (AP) -

A man who has been in a wheelchair since being shot in 2011 has died in a shooting in Grand Rapids.
   The body of the 28-year-old man was found Saturday next to a church. Family members identified him as Demond Bridgeforth.
   A cousin, Shonda Hill, says Bridgeforth was wheelchair-bound and "didn't bother nobody." She says he had a "good spirit." WOOD-TV posted a photo of his wheelchair at the shooting scene.
   Grand Rapids police are asking the public to share any information. Sgt. Terry Dixon calls it a "very unfortunate situation."
 

