Man in wheelchair after being shot dies in another shooting

A man who has been in a wheelchair since being shot in 2011 has died in a shooting in Grand Rapids.

The body of the 28-year-old man was found Saturday next to a church. Family members identified him as Demond Bridgeforth.

A cousin, Shonda Hill, says Bridgeforth was wheelchair-bound and "didn't bother nobody." She says he had a "good spirit." WOOD-TV posted a photo of his wheelchair at the shooting scene.

Grand Rapids police are asking the public to share any information. Sgt. Terry Dixon calls it a "very unfortunate situation."

