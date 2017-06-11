Michigan city gets new library thanks to couple

A city in central Michigan is getting a new $2.8 million library thanks to an unexpected donation from a couple's estate.

BillieJo Bluemer is the director of Rauchholz Memorial Library, Hemlock's 75-year-old library. Bluemer said that James and Mary Jean Foye left the library 40 percent of their estate, amounting to a little over $923,000.

She said the couple frequently visited the library and wanted the estate to be used to build and maintain a new facility.

The library has so far raised more than $1.4 million in donations. The Morley Foundation of Saginaw recently donated $10,000 to the new building capitol campaign, which helps the library reach the goal of $2.8 million.

Bluemer says a finishing touch of the new facility will be a tribute to the Foyes.

