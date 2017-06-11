Lenawee Judge: I'm out for 6 months for sexual harassment - WNEM TV 5

Lenawee Judge: I'm out for 6 months for sexual harassment

ADRIAN, Mich. (AP) -

A Lenawee County judge accused of sexually harassing a female employee says he's been suspended without pay for six months.
   Probate Judge Gregg Iddings says he was notified last week by the Michigan Supreme Court.
   Court spokesman John Nevin told The Daily Telegram that the Supreme Court's order is sealed. It's unclear why the court would suspend a judge in a confidential order.
   Iddings' treatment of a woman in his office led to her resignation and a financial settlement with Lenawee County. There's no dispute that he made comments suggesting they should have an affair.
   Iddings showed her a sexually suggestive YouTube video and said her work outfits were "too sexy."
   He says his treatment of the woman was "unacceptable." The judge's wife, Adrienne Iddings, put out her own statement, calling the suspension "draconian."

