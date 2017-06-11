Republican wants Trump tapes if they exist

The Latest on President Donald Trump and the investigation into his campaign's potential ties to Russia (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

A Republican senator is taking President Donald Trump to task for not clearing up a burning question: whether he has tape recordings of his conversations with his then-FBI Director James Comey.

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine says Trump had a chance to settle the matter when he held a news conference Friday at the White House, but he didn't.

Her opinion: "He should give a straight yes or no to the answer -- to the question of whether or not the tapes exist." And she says the president should voluntarily hand them over to the Senate Intelligence committee and the special counsel.

Collins tells CNN's "State of the Union" that she doesn't "think a subpoena should be necessary." And she doesn't "understand why the president just doesn't clear this matter up once and for all."



