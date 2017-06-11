LGBTQ Equality march for unity and pride held in Flint

Equality marches for unity and pride are being held across the globe, even right here in downtown flint. Demonstrators joined a grassroots movement fighting for the LGBTQ community.

"It's basically to make people aware for the need for equality." said Nicole Derusha-Mackey

Nicole Derusha-Mackey with the equality caucus of Genesee County organized the march in Flint. She says it's a day of visibility. Following the march dozens of people gathered at St. Paul's Episcopal Church to discuss LGBTQ issues.

"We have made a lot of strides in the last decade but unfortunately especially based on the last election, we kind of feel like we have taken a step back." said Nicole Derusha-Mackey

Derusha-Mackey says they are addressing things like inclusion, access to resources and justice. She says these are all common hurdles for people with nontraditional sexual and gender identities.

Organizers say the unity march is also remembering those who died in the pulse night club shooting almost one year ago.

"At times members of our community are seen as lesser and I think today is a day that not only we are celebrating unity but also remembering those that we lost a year ago." said Nicole Derusha-Mackey

Many local supporters who participated in the march hope these demonstrations create a more accepting future.

"We need more equality laws. Not just locally but nationally to protect the community." said Renae Taylor

"Maybe we can move into a more inclusive and loving world." said Hunter Warram

"It's nice to see we have this much support in our community." said Nicole Derusha-Mackey

