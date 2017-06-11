This mild stretch won't end after today

Temperatures certainly didn't disappoint today. Highs were right around 90 for most of us across Mid-Michigan and we can expect a similar day tomorrow. It will be important to drink plenty of water, use sunscreen, and keep outdoor time for pets to a minimum. Temperatures will be declining in the next few days, however, you might end up needing an umbrella.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy and very humid overnight. Lows will dip down to around 70 with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tomorrow:

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Most of us will manage to stay dry, but some scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible from the Tri-Cities and points to the north. Folks in Flint, Genesee County, and south of the Tri-Cities will manage to stay dry. Highs will right around 90 degrees with breezy winds out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Middle of the Week: .

Temperatures begin to decrease as we get into the middle of the week. Highs will recede to the low to mid 80s. We'll also see a pattern shift that will lead to a bit of a soggy week. While nothing looks overly organized at this point, we'll be watching for scattered showers and thunderstorms just about everyday.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.