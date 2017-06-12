BREAKING: 3 found dead, 1 hurt in Flint house fire

Three people have been found dead and a woman hurt after a house fire.

It happened about 2:30 a.m. Monday at a home in the 1300 block of Greenway Avenue in Flint.

Officials said when firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. A middle-aged woman who lives inside the home jumped out of a window to escape the blaze, the fire chief said.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Firefighters later found three more bodies inside. Investigators have not released information on the identities of the victims, or their ages. However, neighbors told TV5 the woman knocked on their door screaming for help and saying there were children inside the home.

State Police are still investigating the cause of the fire.

TV5 has a crew at the scene. We’ll bring you more information as it is released.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.