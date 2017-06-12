BREAKING: Man hit by vehicle on M-13

A headless body has been found after the head of a young black man was discovered on the front steps of a Mississippi home. Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance told WAPT-TV (http://bit.ly/2rPSLjp ) that a resident discovered human remains in an open field around 3 p.m. Saturday.More >
Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.
Two young sisters died after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said. The 19-year-old mother was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.
A Colorado father is grateful to the Houston family overcome by tragedy, yet brave enough to share four-year-old Frankie Delgado's story. It helped him save his son's life.
At least four people have died in Michigan lakes.
Kristen Piatkowski and Tucker Gladhill got a big surprise at their wedding reception late Saturday night: a visit from President Donald Trump.
A Missouri man who spent nearly 17 years in prison for a 1999 robbery was freed after supporters found another man who looked enough like him that the victim and other witnesses said they could no longer be sure who committed the crime.
There is no word yet on the identities of the victims, or their ages.
