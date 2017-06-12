BREAKING: Man hit by vehicle on M-13 - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Man hit by vehicle on M-13

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

At least one person was hurt in a crash near a busy intersection in Bay County.

It happened around 1 a.m. in Bangor Township.  

A witness said a vehicle hit a man on M-13, also known as Euclid Avenue, north of Wilder Road.

The southbound lanes were closed for hours after the crash, but they are open now.

We’re working to get more information from police. Stay with TV5 for updates. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

