How to beat the heat

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) -

We are days away from the official start of summer and we’ve already seen decently high temperatures.

Sunday reached 90 degrees in Flint and Monday it will be even hotter. Looking back at our official National Weather Service climate observation sites in Saginaw, Flint, and Houghton Lake, this was our first 90 degree day since September 6th in Saginaw and Houghton Lake, and the first since August 13th in Flint. 

The warm weather makes it the perfect time to get outdoors, but it’s important to take some safety measures when enjoying the heat. Here are some tips for surviving the heat: 

  •  Drink more fluids during hot weather to avoid dehydration. 
  •  Spend the hottest part of the day in a cool, preferably air-conditioned place.
  •  Do not plan strenuous activities during the warmest part of the day.
  •  Use fans to increase ventilation.
  •  Take a cool shower, bath or sponge bath to reduce your body temperature. 
  •  Check on elderly or ill relatives or neighbors frequently and move them to an air-conditioned environment during the hottest part of the day.
  •  Make sure animals are sheltered from the sun and have plenty of water available. 

Shannon Murphy said she’s simply taking advantage of the outdoor opportunities in the Tri-Cities.

"We'll come to the splash parks and we play outside in our little pool with the hose. We like the heat. We like to play,” Murphy said.

With the heat and humidity climbing, you might wonder if we're entering record territory. We'll be close. Check out our records here

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

