Hot & humid for Monday

We really cranked up the heat over the weekend in Mid-Michigan and it looks like we'll keep that going right into the start of the workweek. Along the way, we have plenty of opportunities for rain, which is great news. We could use it around here!

Today & Tonight

Most of us will start the day dry, but we do have some thunderstorms passing through northern Michigan early this morning. While most will just see some clouds spill off this system into the region, a few showers and storms may clip our northern counties before the morning is over.

>>>Hour-by-hour: Hot & humid Monday<<<

Everyone is getting in on the warmer temperatures as we step out the door with readings in the upper 60s to lower 70s. While humidity isn't overly oppressive right now, humidity will be creeping up today and with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s, it will feel even hotter later today.

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon, mainly from the Tri-Cities to the north. Areas to the south near as you go toward the I-69 corridor are expected to stay dry. Even in that favorable region, we're not expecting widespread coverage of storms.

Showers and storms will be possible during the overnight period as well, with chances possible for all of Mid-Michigan.

The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (5%) for severe weather in place for Mid-Michigan for any storms that develop today and tonight. A Marginal Risk suggests severe weather is not expected to be widespread. The main hazard with any stronger storms would be gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall.

As always, if any warnings are issued or stronger thunderstorms develop, you'll know about them on-air, online, and on social media.

Tuesday & Wednesday

A stubborn frontal boundary will park itself over the region over the next few days and we'll be stuck with periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms while it's here.

First, this frontal boundary will push to the south, resulting in a slight cool down for highs on Tuesday. Expect temperatures to be in the upper 70s to low 80s on Tuesday depending on the alignment of this boundary.

On Wednesday, this front will move back to the north as a warm front, with highs expected to be in the lower 80s once again. While we won't be completely comfortable, highs at least won't be as hot on Tuesday and Wednesday as they were over the weekend and to start the week Monday.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible periodically over the next few days with the frontal boundary close by and while widespread severe weather is not expected, we do have a Marginal Risk (5%) for severe weather for Tuesday & Wednesday as well.

Like Monday, this threat would be isolated with gusty winds and hail the main hazards, along with the potential for heavy rain.

