Hot & humid to start the week

We really cranked up the heat over the weekend in Mid-Michigan and it we've kept that trend going for the start of the new workweek. A summer like week ahead and along the we have plenty of opportunities for rain, which is great news. We could use it around here!

Today & Tonight

Another hot and humid day across the region. Highs this afternoon are reaching into the upper 80s with a few low 90s possible before the end of the day. On top of the summer heat, we also have the humidity. Dew points are in the 60s and even 70s which means it is sticky outside! The humidity combined with the heat makes it feel even hotter outside.

If you have plans to be outside today, be sure to take plenty of breaks and drink lots of water!

With so much heat and humidity our atmosphere has a lot of fuel and that is why there is a chance for some thunderstorms to pop later this afternoon and evening.

A few isolated thunderstorms have begun to form to our west. They are weakening as they move east and fizzling out, but a few showers are possible as they rain moves east. There is a better chance for more storms late this afternoon and evening, mainly from the Tri-Cities to the north. Areas to the south near the I-69 corridor are expected to stay dry all day. Even in the favorable region for thunderstorms, we're not expecting widespread coverage.

Showers and storms will be possible during the overnight period as well, with chances possible for all of Mid-Michigan.

The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (5%) for severe weather in place for Mid-Michigan for any storms that develop today and tonight. A Marginal Risk suggests severe weather is not expected to be widespread if it develops at all. The main hazard with any stronger storms would be gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall.

As always, if any warnings are issued or stronger thunderstorms develop, you'll know about them on-air, online, and on social media.

Tuesday & Wednesday

A stubborn frontal boundary has parked itself over the region and will be staying there over the next few days. That means we'll be stuck with periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms while the stalled front is here.

This frontal boundary will push to the south, resulting in a slight cool down for highs on Tuesday. Expect temperatures to be in the upper 70s to low 80s on Tuesday depending on the alignment of this boundary.

On Wednesday, this front will move back to the north as a warm front, with highs expected to be in the lower 80s once again. While we won't be completely comfortable, highs at least won't be as hot Tuesday and Wednesday as they were over the weekend and to start the week Monday.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible periodically over the next few days with the frontal boundary close by and while widespread severe weather is not expected, we do have a Marginal Risk (5%) for severe weather for Tuesday & Wednesday as well meaning a few storms could be on the stronger side.

Like Monday, this threat would be isolated with gusty winds and hail the main hazards, along with the potential for heavy rain.

Stay with TV-5 for continuous updates, and if any warnings are issued you will know about them.

