Hot & humid with scattered storms

We really cranked up the heat over the weekend in Mid-Michigan and it we kept that trend going for the start of the new workweek. A summer like week ahead and along the we have plenty of opportunities for rain, which is great news. We could use it around here!

Tonight

It was hot and humid today with highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s. Dew points just added to the heat with many folks seeing 60 and 70 degree dew points giving us a heat index in the mid 90s for some folks! This evening is still on the sticky side with dew points stuck in the 60s. It will be hot until the sun sets and even overnight it will be warm with lows only dropping into the upper 60s.

If you have plans to be outside this evening, be sure to find some shade and drink lots of water!

With so much heat and humidity from this afternoon our atmosphere has a lot of fuel built up and that is why there is a chance for some thunderstorms to pop later this evening and overnight.

A few isolated thunderstorms have begun to form to our west. For the most part they have died off before reaching us, but this evening will be a different story.

There is a better chance for more thunderstorms this evening, mainly from the Tri-Cities to the north. Areas to the south near the I-69 corridor are expected to stay dry for now. Even in the favorable region for thunderstorms, we're not expecting widespread coverage, but a few stronger thunderstorms are not our of the question.

Showers and storms will be possible during the overnight period as well, with chances possible for all of Mid-Michigan.

The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (5%) for severe weather in place for Mid-Michigan for any storms that develop tonight. A Marginal Risk suggests severe weather is not expected to be widespread if it develops at all. The main hazard with any stronger storms would be gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall.

As always, if any warnings are issued or stronger thunderstorms develop, you'll know about them on-air, online, and on social media.

Tuesday & Wednesday

A stubborn frontal boundary has parked itself over the region and will be staying there over the next few days. That means we'll be stuck with periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms while the front is here.

This frontal boundary will push to the south tonight and tomorrow, resulting in a slight cool down for highs on Tuesday. Expect temperatures to be in the upper 70s to low 80s tomorrow depending on the alignment of this boundary.

On Wednesday, the front will move back to the north as a warm front, with highs expected to be in the lower 80s once again. While we won't be completely comfortable, highs at least won't be as hot Tuesday and Wednesday as they were over the weekend and today.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible periodically over the next few days with the frontal boundary so close, and while widespread severe weather is not expected, we do have a Marginal Risk (5%) for severe weather for Tuesday & Wednesday as well meaning a few storms could be on the stronger side.

Like today, this threat would be isolated with gusty winds and hail the main hazards, along with the potential for heavy rain.

Stay with TV-5 for continuous updates, and if any warnings are issued you will know about them.

