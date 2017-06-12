Man killed after pickup runs stop sign, hits car - WNEM TV 5

Man killed after pickup runs stop sign, hits car

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: CBS Source: CBS
UNION, Mich. (CBS) -

One person was killed and another hurt in a serious crash in western Michigan. 

It happened about 2 p.m. Friday on US-12, just west of Union. 

Police said a pickup ran a stop sign and hit a car. 

The driver of the car, 22-year-old David Steven, was killed 

The driver of the pickup was thrown from the vehicle and is in serious condition. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). / CBS News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.