Man killed after pickup runs stop sign, hits car

One person was killed and another hurt in a serious crash in western Michigan.

It happened about 2 p.m. Friday on US-12, just west of Union.

Police said a pickup ran a stop sign and hit a car.

The driver of the car, 22-year-old David Steven, was killed

The driver of the pickup was thrown from the vehicle and is in serious condition.

