Husband of missing Michigan teacher returns home after police search

The husband of a missing Michigan teacher has returned home after police searched the family house for two days.

Police named Chris Lockhart as a person of interest in the disappearance of his wife, Theresa Lockhart.

Theresa vanished from her home in Portage on May 18. It was the school district that contacted police two days later, when she failed to show up for work. Her car was found at a Park and Ride, a few miles from her home.

Portage Police executed a search warrant for their home Wednesday, but there is no word on what came of the search. Chris Lockhart had previously refused to let police enter their home to search for evidence.

Family members said there wasn’t any indicated he might have hurt Theresa during their marriage.

“Last year when him and Theresa were separated for a few months, she had mentioned he was drinking…but not once did she say he was physically or mentally or any type of abuse,” said Joan Mullowney, Theresa's sister.

However, surveillance video and audio recordings recently released appear to show Chris Lockhart yelling profusely on two occasions over the last year, and neighbors said it was directed at Theresa.

The mother of two disappeared six months after her husband was accused of assaulting her, police said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation) / CBS News. All rights reserved.