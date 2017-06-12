Future of Flint's water source could be decided

A big decision may be made Monday on the future of the Vehicle City's water crisis.

The Flint City Council has yet to decide where the city will get its water in the years to come. Among the options are sticking with the Great Lakes Water Authority out of Detroit.

The city could also switch to the Karegnondi Pipeline that operates in Genesee County and the Thumb.

Mayor Karen Weaver has previously recommended a long-term commitment to the GLWA.

She expects the city to vote on that recommendation Monday night.

