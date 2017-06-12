Project to improve roadways outside two Genesee County schools - WNEM TV 5

Project to improve roadways outside two Genesee County schools

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

MDOT will begin a $500 million project to improve roadways outside a pair of Genesee County schools. 

The project will include pedestrian signal updates as well as sidewalk and ramp improvements. 

Drivers should expect single lane closures along Oakley Street, near the International Academy of Flint, as well as Averill Avenue at Potter Elementary in the city of Flint. 

Construction is expected to last through August. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.