Project to improve roadways outside two Genesee County schools

MDOT will begin a $500 million project to improve roadways outside a pair of Genesee County schools.

The project will include pedestrian signal updates as well as sidewalk and ramp improvements.

Drivers should expect single lane closures along Oakley Street, near the International Academy of Flint, as well as Averill Avenue at Potter Elementary in the city of Flint.

Construction is expected to last through August.

