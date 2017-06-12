Dozens detained by ICE agents in metro Detroit

The Immigration Custom Enforcement detained several dozen Chaldean Americans and Muslim Americans over the weekend in metro Detroit.

Our CNN affiliates at WXYZ report those who were detained are from across metro Detroit including Sterling Heights, Troy, West Bloomfield, Orchard Lake, Southfield and Dearborn.

Jeremiah Suleiman and dozens of other Chaldean families told WXYZ they believe if their family members are sent back to Iraq, they will be killed.

"If my uncle gets sent back, it's basically sending him to a death sentence, just like everybody else here," Suleiman said.

Suleiman said his uncle, who has lived in the U.S. for 35 years, was unexpectedly detained Sunday in Shelby Township.

"We've been here all of our lives, most of us...grew up together over here," Suleiman said.

