Man arrested in sting operation

Authorities say an undercover investigation led to a sting operation at two Ogemaw County homes.

Officers severed search warrants on Thursday, June 8 at two homes in Rose City.

During the searches, police seized 32 long guns, seven handguns, prescription medication, heroin, approximately 3.5 lbs. of marijuana, along with cash and multiple vehicles.

Officers also arrested 60-year-old Daniel Neeley. Undercover investigators purchased narcotics from Neeley which led to the sting operation.

Neeley is charged with four felony counts of delivery/manufacturing oxycodone hydrochloride.

His bond was set at $50,000 cash surety.

