Missing boy with autism found safe at Sanford Lake

A young boy with autism is safe after he went missing at a Mid-Michigan Lake.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office were called about 5 p.m. Sunday to Sanford Lake Park for reports of a 9-year-old child with autism who went missing.

Several departments helped with the search, including Midland County Search and Rescue, Jerome Township Fire Rescue and Midland County Parks and Recreations.

Officials said volunteers also helped check the water for the boy.

Thankfully, the child was found safe by the boat docks a short time later.

“People helping people. It is what makes Midland County such a great place to live,” the sheriff said.

