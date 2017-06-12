Motorcyclist hurt in Sanilac County crash

A motorcyclist was hurt in a Sanilac County crash.

It happened about 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 on Black River Road north of Burns Line Road in Worth Township.

Investigators said a 2002 Harley Davidson driven by a 34-year-old Grant Township man was heading southbound on Black River Road. The motorcyclist tried to negotiate the “S-Curves” north of Burns Line Road when he lost control and ran off the road to the right.

The motorcycle drove through a ditch with the driver being dragged underneath.

The man was taken to Port Huron McLaren Hospital by ambulance for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Investigators said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The man’s name is being held pending possible charges.

