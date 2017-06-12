Several hurt after teen driver failed to stop at intersection

Several people were hurt after authorities say a teen driver failed to stop at an intersection in Sanilac County.

It happened on Friday, June 9 at about 8:05 p.m. at the intersection of Ruth Road and Walker Road in Washington Township.

Investigators said a 2015 GMC Sierra driven by a 16-year-old Rochester teen was heading eastbound on Walker Road when the driver did not come to a complete stop at the intersection.

The truck entered the path of a northbound 2007 Dodge Caravan driven by a 41-year-old Carsonville woman. The woman had to be cut from her vehicle by the Jaws of Life. She was then airlifted to Covenant Hospital in Saginaw. Her condition is unknown.

Two passengers in the truck, a 13-year-old female and an 11-year-old female, were taken to McKenzie Hospital by ambulance for treatment of their injuries.

Another passenger in the truck, a 51-year-old Rochester man, was not seriously hurt.

