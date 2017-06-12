Family of seizing child thank deputy for his quick actions

The family of a young child are thanking a deputy who helped them during a medical emergency.

The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office posted the thank you message on their Facebook.

The family said Deputy Ryan Herford was first on scene Thursday, June 8 to help their child who was seizing. The family said it was Herford’s quick actions and calm demeanor that helped them.

“Officer Herford not only responded very quickly. He also kept my other child very calm,” the parents wrote.

The family said Herford stayed with their other child while they transported their sick child to the hospital.

“It was very reassuring to have this in our time of emergency! Please thank Officer Herford!” the family wrote.

