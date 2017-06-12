Officers rescue fox tangled in soccer net

Not so clever, little fox.

Midland Police Department received a 911 call at about 9:21 a.m. Monday from an employee of the Midland Soccer Complex on Joseph Drive. The caller reported a fox was tangled up in one of the soccer nets.

Officer Pomranky and Officer Hurst responded to the call. They untangled the young fox and release him unharmed.

