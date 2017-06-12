VIDEO: American alligator at children's zoo returns to outdoor exhibit

Make it snappy and head over to the Children's Zoo in Saginaw.

The zoo's American alligator, Nero, is back in her outdoor exhibit for the summer.

The zoo posted a video to its Facebook page Monday showing the 6-foot alligator casually strolling into her summer exhibit and entering a pond of water. The zoo said Nero is at least 30 years old. She's been at the zoo since 1997.

Monday is also a feeding day for Nero. Zoo officials said alligators in the wild do not eat regularly. They plan to feed Nero around 3 p.m. today. American alligators are carnivores. Nero is often offered mice, rats and fish.

Nero will return to her winter holding at the end of the season.

