Juvenile Court closed in Detroit because of heat - WNEM TV 5

DETROIT (AP) -

It's too hot for justice.

Authorities canceled hearings Monday in Wayne County Juvenile Court because of "extreme temperatures" inside the building in Detroit.

Weather forecasters are predicting a high of 90 degrees outside the court. High temps should be in the 80s for the rest of the week.

