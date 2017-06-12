Kitchen fire damages apartment, causes smoke damage - WNEM TV 5

Kitchen fire damages apartment, causes smoke damage

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A kitchen fire caused damage at a Genesee County apartment complex.

Firefighters were called to River Forest Apartments, 3500 Rue Forest, in Flint Township on Monday afternoon.

Crews told TV5 that a fire started in the kitchen of a first-floor unit, and the flames were contained to that apartment.

There was smoke damage to the second floor as well.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.