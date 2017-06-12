Kitchen fire damages apartment, causes smoke damage

A kitchen fire caused damage at a Genesee County apartment complex.

Firefighters were called to River Forest Apartments, 3500 Rue Forest, in Flint Township on Monday afternoon.

Crews told TV5 that a fire started in the kitchen of a first-floor unit, and the flames were contained to that apartment.

There was smoke damage to the second floor as well.

No one was hurt.

