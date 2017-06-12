Free taco Tuesday? Taco Bell says so

By Anthony92931 (Own work) [CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

You get a taco! And you get a taco! And you get a taco!

Everyone gets a free Doritos Locos Taco at Taco Bell on June 13. The offer is only from 2 to 6 p.m.

The offer is because the Golden State Warriors stole a road win in the NBA finals, according to the restaurant's website.

Each person is limited to one free taco at participating locations.

So you can thank Draymond Green and the rest of the Warriors while you're eating your free taco.

Learn more about the restaurant's offer here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.