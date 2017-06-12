TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident reported on Saginaw St. in Flint - WNEM TV 5

TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident reported on Saginaw St. in Flint

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A vehicle accident was reported on Saginaw Street in Flint.

It happened about 4:15 p.m. on Saginaw and E. Livingston Drive.

At least one vehicle was involved and a telephone pole was knocked down.

TV5 will update once more information becomes available.

