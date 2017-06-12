Self Love Beauty campaign to help women feel confident

A new campaign called "Self Love Beauty" is teaching women to love themselves.

Local women opened up about the particular emotional challenges they are facing.

"This day means just truly loving who you are and finding out what makes everyone feel beautiful in their own way," said Sasha Aid, student.

Aid said the photoshoot is all about girl power. Aid and seven other Bay City high schoolers were chosen to be a part of an online collaboration.

The young women got their pictures taken and got to tell their stories - personal journeys of challenge and triumph.

"When I was little I was that little chunky kid that no one wanted to be around. No one thought I was pretty and as I've gotten older I realized that I am beautiful," Aid said.

Aid was scouted out to do the project by Lisa Thompson, a local online a blogger.

The entire photoshoot was videotaped for Thompson's blog called Self Love Beauty. Thompson said she got the idea through her own struggles growing up.

"I had a really hard time feeling good about my body. I always played sports so I was a lot more muscular than the other girls and I always just wondered why I couldn't be like everybody else," Thompson said.

She said that's why she started a website dedicated to helping people feel strong and confident. It is filled with articles and interviews on issues women face every day.

Thompson said the Self Love Beauty campaign video will debut on her blog within a month. She teamed up with Tosha Cole, a Bay City photographer, to make it happen.

"I really hope it gives them a very positive view of themselves and each other," Cole said.

Cole said the girls went from reserved to courageous in one photoshoot because they knew they would be helping others.

"You're not alone and there is always someone out there that can help you and see your inner beauty," Aid said.

The campaign will be hosting a casting call in July for another photoshoot.

