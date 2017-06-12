Sheriff's office: Man charged with multiple crimes after fleeing from deputies

A 39-year-old Harrison man was arrested after he fled from deputies on Sunday.

The Clare County deputies attempted to pull over Ronald McClure for a defective brake light. That happened at N. Clare Avenue and Fir Road in Hayes Township about 2 a.m.

McClure's vehicle began to slow down then accelerated to a high rate of speed heading east on Fir Road, the sheriff's office said. Deputies pursued the vehicle.

One deputy was able to deploy a stop stick at the intersection of N. Grant Avenue and E. Townline Lake Road.

As McClure approached the stop stick he swerved towards the deputy in attempts to hit the deputy, the sheriff's office said.

His vehicle then hit the stop sticks with two tires and continued west on Townline Lake Road to Wilson Street. That's when the vehicle traveled through a church parking lot and back onto Townline Lake Road heading east, the sheriff's office said.

Not too far down the road the vehicle traveled off the roadway, down an embankment and collided with several trees.

McClure then proceeded to run from deputies on foot, the sheriff's office said.

He was located a short distance away hiding under some trees.

McClure was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon,malicious destruction of property more than $1,000 but under $20,000, fourth-degree child abuse, malicious use of a telephone, domestic violence, malicious destruction of a building under $200, assault/resist/obstruct of a police officer causing injury, fleeing police, operating while intoxicated, reckless driving, and two counts of being a habitual offender.

His bond was set at $80,000.

