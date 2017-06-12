Woman in critical condition after rollover accident

A 43-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was involved in a rollover accident on Monday.

The Flint woman was the only person involved in the accident, in which she rolled her vehicle into a ditch, Grand Blanc Township police said.

It happened about 12:30 p.m. on southbound I-75, south of I-475.

She was transported to Genesys Health Park where she is listed in critical condition.

She was wearing a seatbelt, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.