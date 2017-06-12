Cooler and less humid today

The weather is turning quieter as we head into the afternoon. Skies are clearing and it is cooler across the region with also less humidity. While we will stay dry for most of the day the rain doesn't stay away for too long it will be back tomorrow. Find the full breakdown below.

Today & Tonight

After a stormy night and morning we are finally quiet this afternoon. With a mix of sun and clouds we are enjoying a quiet afternoon and we should see skies clear even more later today. The stubborn frontal boundary draped across the region has dove to the south and that will keep us on the drier side of things today.

An isolated shower or storm isn't impossible, it's a very slight chance. Those to the west near the US-127 corridor and those south near I-69 have the best chance at seeing rain and the better time for that will be later this evening. The vast majority of us will stay dry with no rain at all.

Comfortable temperatures have returned today. Gone are the 90s being replaced with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s for most of Mid-Michigan today. Northeasterly winds, are keeping our lakeshore areas cooler with some not even making it out of the 60s. The wind is also helping keep humidity down so it's not quite so muggy outside.

It should be a nice evening as well, with most if not all of us staying dry, as rain chances remain very slight. Skies will start to cloud back up again as we head toward tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will settle into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Wednesday through Friday

Tomorrow and for the rest of the work week we will see the forecast take a humid and rainy turn. The frontal boundary that brought us rain overnight will continue to hover in close proximity to the Great Lakes throughout the second half of the week, attached to a strengthening storm system emerging from the Rockies.

As the low slowly crosses into Canada, it will gradually push the front farther and farther north, back across Michigan as a warm front. That will mean the return of warmer temperatures and higher humidity through Friday.

As highs return to the middle and upper 80s, we will also be set up for daily chances of scattered thunderstorms. Not everyday will be a washout, and not everyone will see rain all day every day in fact some folks might even get through the week without seeing any storms. However, you'll want to keep a close eye on the skies nonetheless. Wednesday night into Thursday will feature the greatest chance for widespread storms and the best chance for stronger storms.

Similar to last night, most of the region will be under a marginal severe weather risk Wednesday and Thursday. The main hazards with storms Wednesday and Thursday will be damaging wind gusts and small hail. Storms will also have the potential for locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

Keep it tuned to TV5 throughout the week for updates!

