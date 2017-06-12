Humidity lowers Tuesday

After a few strong to severe storms overnight, things are much more quiet around Mid-Michigan this morning. Unfortunately, some of our communities to the north are waking up without power, with even a report of trees down in Ogemaw County overnight.

Today & Tonight

We are still hanging on to showers and thunderstorms in our northern zones early this morning, but nowhere near the intensity of the storms that passed through last evening. Heavy rain is the main threat with those.

Once those showers end, it'll actually be a pretty pleasant day overall in Mid-Michigan. A stubborn frontal boundary draped across the region will dive to the south and keep us on the drier side today. While an isolated shower or storm won't be impossible, it's a very slight chance.

Skies have plenty of clouds this morning, but we should see those thin out as the day goes on. We'll also see much more comfortable temperatures with highs in the 70s for most of Mid-Michigan today, with lower 80s possible in our southern and southwestern zones. With northeasterly winds, our lakeshore areas will see the coolest temperatures today.

It should be a nice evening as well, with most if not all of us staying dry, as rain chances remain very slight. Skies will start to cloud back up again as we head toward tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will settle into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Wednesday through Friday

From there, the forecast takes on a Florida-like quality. Our frontal boundary will continue to dangle in close proximity to the Great Lakes throughout the second half of the week, attached to a strengthening storm system emerging from the Rockies.

As the low slowly crosses into Canada, it will gradually push the front farther and farther north, back across Michigan as a warm front. That will mean the return of warmer temperatures and higher humidity through Friday.

As highs return to the middle and upper 80s, we will also be set up for daily chances of scattered thunderstorms. Most days will not be a washout, and some folks might even get through without seeing any storms, but you'll want to keep a close eye on the skies nonetheless. Thursday will feature the greatest chance for widespread storms.

Similar to Monday night, most of the region will be under a marginal severe weather risk on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The main hazards will be damaging wind gusts and small hail. Storms will also have the potential for locally heavy rainfall.

Keep it tuned to TV5 throughout the week for updates!

