Nice tonight, storms return Wednesday

After a stormy start the weather turned quiet for the rest of the day and will remain that way overnight. And while we will stay dry tonight, the rain doesn't stay away for too long it will be back tomorrow. Find the full breakdown below.

Tonight

We enjoyed a quiet afternoon today with a mix of sun and clouds and warm temps with less humidity. We will remain on the quiet side of things for the rest of this evening so if you have any plans outside they should be just fine.

An isolated shower or storm isn't impossible as we head into the late overnight hours, it's a very slight chance. Those to the west near the US-127 corridor and those south near I-69 have the best chance at seeing rain at all late tonight. The vast majority of us will stay dry with no rain at all.

Comfortable temperatures this evening if you are going outdoors. We replaced the 90s with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Temps will remain in the 70s this evening before dipping into the lower 60s for lows.

Northeasterly winds, also helped today. Not only keeping our lakeshore areas cooler, but also keeping humidity down so it wasn't quite so muggy outside.

Dry with partly cloudy skies overnight.

Wednesday through Friday

Tomorrow and for the rest of the work week we will see the forecast take a humid and rainy turn. The frontal boundary that brought us rain last night will continue to float back and forth through the Great Lakes for the rest of the work week. That boundary is attached to a strengthening storm system moving in from the Rockies.

As the low pressure system slowly crosses into Canada, it will slowly push the front farther north, back into Michigan this time as a warm front. That means the return of warmer temperatures, but also higher humidity. Those conditions will stick with us through Friday.

Highs return to the middle and upper 80s for the rest of the week and, we will also be set up for daily chances of scattered thunderstorms. Not everyday will be a washout, and not everyone will see rain all day every day, in fact some folks might even get through the week without seeing any storms.

However, you'll want to keep a close eye on the skies tomorrow and for the rest of the week. Wednesday night into Thursday will feature the greatest chance for widespread storms and the best chance for stronger to severe storms.

Similar to Monday, most of the region will be under a marginal severe weather risk Wednesday and Thursday. Western parts of Michigan have been upgraded to a Slight risk for severe weather Wednesday. The main hazards with storms Wednesday night and Thursday will be damaging wind gusts and small hail. Storms will also have the potential for locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

Keep it tuned to TV5 throughout the week for updates!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.