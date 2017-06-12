Severe storms possible overnight

If you were trying to find a good sauna today, you had to look not further than your own front door! This weekend's Summer surge of heat and humidity rolled right on into our new work week, and while some brief relief is on the way, there may be a price.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH in effect until 4:00 AM.

Tonight

A cluster of stationary thunderstorms near Ludington and Muskegon earlier this afternoon actually wound up helping to fend of any thunderstorms that might have developed here in Mid-Michigan. The high clouds blowing off of those storms provided just enough cover to keep the surface from warming up enough to initiate storms. That will not be the case as our evening continues.

That cap will begin to erode this evening, as a window of clearing moves in. A stalled frontal boundary sitting over the northern Mitten will provide not only some added energy to our unstable air mass, but will also serve as a pathway for a large complex of storms in Wisconsin to follow straight into the state.

Bottom line, pop-up thunderstorms will become increasingly likely as our Monday evening rolls on, followed by a more substantial wave of storms arriving around or shortly after midnight. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of lower Michigan under a Marginal Risk for severe weather, meaning an isolated few storms could become severe with damaging winds and small hail. Keep an eye to the sky if you have any plans that take you outdoors this evening.

It will remain very warm and muggy overnight, with in the upper 60s to around 70.

Tuesday

Believe it or not, some of us may be able to get away with shutting the A/C off on Tuesday. A strong high pressure system over central Canada will dig in over Hudson Bay, and nudge our stalled front a bit further to the south. As a result, winds for most of the region will shift into the northeast and increase to 10-20 mph. The cooler air on the northern side of the front will have an opportunity to push back in across Mid-Michigan, with some reinforcement from the cool waters of Lake Huron.

This cooling effect will vary in typical fashion, however. Immediate shoreline areas of the Thumb and north of the Bay may see highs limited to just the middle and upper 60s. Interior portions of the Thumb, and areas farther inland around the Tri-Cities will be closer to normal in the upper 70s. Farther inland still, near I-69 and Mt. Pleasant, highs will likely again top the low and middle 80s.

Regardless of the temperature distribution, skies will run partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. Scattered thunderstorms from Monday night will likely continue in some areas through lunchtime, with other pop-ups possible later in the afternoon.

Wednesday through Friday

From there, the forecast takes on a Florida-like quality. Our frontal boundary will continue to dangle in close proximity to the Great Lakes throughout the second half of the week, attached to a strengthening storm system emerging from the Rockies. As the low slowly crosses into Canada, it will gradually push the front farther and farther north, back across Michigan. That will mean the return of warmer temperatures and higher humidity through Friday.

As highs return to the middle and upper 80s, we will also be set up for daily chances of scattered thunderstorms. Most days will not be a washout, and some folks might even get through without seeing any storms, but you'll want to keep a close eye on the skies nonetheless. Thursday will feature the greatest chance for widespread storms.

Similar to Tuesday, most of the region will be under a marginal severe weather risk on Wednesday and Thursday. Keep it tuned to TV5 throughout the week for updates!

