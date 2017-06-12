Strong to severe storms overnight

Scattered thunderstorms overnight will be just the beginning of an occasionally stormy pattern throughout the week.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH in effect until 4:00 AM.

Overnight

A cluster of strong to severe thunderstorms will continue across the M-55 corridor during the first part of the overnight period. These storms will be capable of producing torrential downpours, frequent lightning, and damaging winds. While the primary threat for severe weather will fall north of the Cities, scattered thunderstorms will be possible regionwide.

With overnight lows dipping to only the upper 60s and low 70s, combined with dew points hovering around the same levels, it will be another muggy night. Along with little to no wind, it will be another night to keep the air conditioners going.

Tuesday

Believe it or not, some of us may be able to get away with shutting the A/C off on Tuesday. A strong high pressure system over central Canada will dig in over Hudson Bay, and nudge our stalled front a bit further to the south. As a result, winds for most of the region will shift into the northeast and increase to 10-20 mph. The cooler air on the northern side of the front will have an opportunity to push back in across Mid-Michigan, with some reinforcement from the cool waters of Lake Huron.

This cooling effect will vary in typical fashion, however. Immediate shoreline areas of the Thumb and north of the Bay may see highs limited to just the middle and upper 60s. Interior portions of the Thumb, and areas farther inland around the Tri-Cities will be closer to normal in the upper 70s. Farther inland still, near I-69 and Mt. Pleasant, highs will likely again top the low and middle 80s.

Regardless of the temperature distribution, skies will run partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. Scattered thunderstorms from Monday night will likely continue in some areas through lunchtime, with other pop-ups possible later in the afternoon.

Wednesday through Friday

From there, the forecast takes on a Florida-like quality. Our frontal boundary will continue to dangle in close proximity to the Great Lakes throughout the second half of the week, attached to a strengthening storm system emerging from the Rockies. As the low slowly crosses into Canada, it will gradually push the front farther and farther north, back across Michigan. That will mean the return of warmer temperatures and higher humidity through Friday.

As highs return to the middle and upper 80s, we will also be set up for daily chances of scattered thunderstorms. Most days will not be a washout, and some folks might even get through without seeing any storms, but you'll want to keep a close eye on the skies nonetheless. Thursday will feature the greatest chance for widespread storms.

Similar to Monday night, most of the region will be under a marginal severe weather risk on Tuesday and Wednesday. Keep it tuned to TV5 throughout the week for updates!

