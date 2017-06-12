Police: Suspected mom of baby left at hospital cooperating

Police say they're interviewing a woman believed to be the mother of a newborn apparently abandoned inside the car of a hospital visitor in western Michigan.

Police say the baby was found Monday morning after the visitor returned to his car at Mercy Health St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Rapids.

They say the 24-year-old woman is cooperating with investigators. It's unclear whether she knows the man in whose car the baby was found.

Police also say the baby's in good health and appears to have been born within the last three days.

Michigan allows people to surrender a newborn baby to emergency service providers, including hospitals, without fear of being charged. Parents may also call 911 to surrender a child.

Child Protective Services also is investigating.

