Western Michigan girl, 17, dies after train hits her car

Authorities say a western Michigan teenager has died after her car collided with a train.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Samantha Lubbers of Zeeland Township had just left a private driveway Monday afternoon when the collision occurred.

Officers say the car slowed as it approached the crossing but then proceeded onto the tracks. The train struck the passenger side of the car, which rolled over. Lubbers was extricated by first responders and airlifted to a hospital, where she died.

Officers say the CSX train was traveling approximately 35 mph and had 33 cars.

