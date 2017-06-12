SVSU to host education job fair

Saginaw Valley State University is hosting an education job fair on Tuesday.

The fair is for open education positions and runs from noon to 2 p.m. at Gilbertson Hall.

It is open to the public and will include more than 30 school districts.

The open positions include K-12 teachers, substitutes, principals, assistant principals and teachers for special needs students.

“With the retiring of teachers and fewer education students graduating, the demand for teachers is high,” said Bill Stec, SVSU assistant director of Career Services. “We have received over 850 postings for teaching positions over the past year through Career Services.”

Craig Douglas, dean of SVSU's College of Education, said he has received numerous phone calls about open positions.

“The need for quality candidates is at an all-time high level,” he said. “When schools look at us, they know we provide our students with solid field-based experiences.”

