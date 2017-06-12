Advice from lawyer is key issue in woman's bid for freedom

A woman who's been serving a no-parole sentence since 1990 could eventually be released from prison if she can convince a judge that her lawyer gave her bad advice.

The Michigan Supreme Court recently reopened LaTonya Hobson's case. A Wayne County judge will hold a hearing to determine if her lawyer misunderstood the law and erroneously advised her to reject a plea deal.

Hobson didn't have a gun, but she was convicted of first-degree murder under a theory of aiding and abetting others who stormed a house in Detroit. The Muskegon native says her lawyer, who's now deceased, told her to go to trial.

After nearly 30 years in prison, the 50-year-old Hobson has already served more than the minimum sentence in the deal that was rejected.

