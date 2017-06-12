Survey results encouraging for western Upper Peninsula moose

Michigan wildlife biologists say the moose population in the western Upper Peninsula may be doing better than it appeared two years ago.

The Department of Natural Resources says its most recent aerial survey and statistical models estimate there are 378 moose in the "core" area of Marquette, Baraga and Iron counties.

The DNR says bad weather prevented a more widespread study, but the population for the entire western U.P. is probably between 420 and 470.

The previous survey in 2015 estimated moose numbers at 285 in the core area and 323 overall. That was a significant decline from 2013.

Biologist Dean Beyer says this year's findings are encouraging and suggest the drop-off in 2015 may have been short-lived.

The survey doesn't include a smaller moose population in the eastern U.P.

