School board discusses possible changes to leggings ban

A Mid-Michigan school district continues to debates its dress code.

While the school said it set the rules years ago, students and parents said it unfairly punishes certain students.

Tawas Area School students are home for the summer, but a group of them hope the rules regarding what they wear to school will be less strict come fall.

"We had a group of girls organized, a rebellion to show their discontent with the current dress code," Superintendent Jeff Hutchison said.

About 20 girls were a part of the protest. They want to be allowed to wear leggings to school.

Monday night the school board discussed whether the tight, form-fitting pants should be allowed. It is an issue that has stirred controversy in the community.

"I just do not, for the life of me, understand what is wrong with girls wearing leggings as long as their rear-end is covered with an appropriate shirt," said Anne Freel, board member.

Hutchison said bringing up the issue at the board meeting gave the board the summer months to decide whether changes to the district's dress code should be made.

"Whether you appreciate it or understand or like or dislike it, we're never going to get to a situation where we all agree what is acceptable and what is not acceptable because everybody's line in the sand is going to vary. So we have to draw it somewhere," said Mike Russo, board member.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.