BREAKING: Home destroyed by fire along local lake

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A home was destroyed by fire along the shore of a local lake in Genesee County. 

It happened about 10:30 p.m. Monday at a home on Dar Lane near Shinanguag Lake. 

Officials said everyone inside the home made it out safely. 

The cause of the fire is still unknown. 

