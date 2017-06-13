No one hurt after massive fire on I-696 - WNEM TV 5

No one hurt after massive fire on I-696

ROYAL OAK, MI (WNEM) -

A massive fire Monday shutdown a busy Michigan interstate for hours. 

It happened in the westbound lanes of I-696, near Royal Oak in Oakland County.

Firefighters had to shut down both westbound lanes as well as the eastbound lanes while they battled the blaze. MDOT has since reopened the area. 

Investigators said several vehicles caught fire after a crash involving a semi truck.

State Police said there were no serious injuries. 

