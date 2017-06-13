Families, friends protest ICE sweep in metro Detroit

It's a story that happens all too often this time of the year - a young child or pet is found unresponsive after being left inside a hot vehicle.More >
It's a story that happens all too often this time of the year - a young child or pet is found unresponsive after being left inside a hot vehicle.More >
A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday morning near a busy intersection in Bay County.More >
A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday morning near a busy intersection in Bay County.More >
You get a taco! And you get a taco! And you get a taco! Everyone gets a free Doritos Locos Taco at Taco Bell on June 13.More >
You get a taco! And you get a taco! And you get a taco! Everyone gets a free Doritos Locos Taco at Taco Bell on June 13.More >
Authorities say a western Michigan teenager has died after her car collided with a train.More >
Authorities say a western Michigan teenager has died after her car collided with a train.More >
Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.More >
Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.More >
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >
Police say a newborn baby was apparently abandoned inside a hospital visitor's vehicle in western Michigan.More >
Police say a newborn baby was apparently abandoned inside a hospital visitor's vehicle in western Michigan.More >
Several people were hurt after authorities say a teen driver failed to stop at an intersection in Sanilac County.More >
Several people were hurt after authorities say a teen driver failed to stop at an intersection in Sanilac County.More >
He also allegedly kept her from breathing until she turned blue. ..More >
He also allegedly kept her from breathing until she turned blue. ..More >
A headless body has been found after the head of a young black man was discovered on the front steps of a Mississippi home. Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance told WAPT-TV (http://bit.ly/2rPSLjp ) that a resident discovered human remains in an open field around 3 p.m. Saturday.More >
A headless body has been found after the head of a young black man was discovered on the front steps of a Mississippi home. Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance told WAPT-TV (http://bit.ly/2rPSLjp ) that a resident discovered human remains in an open field around 3 p.m. Saturday.More >