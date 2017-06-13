Judge drops charges in Lake Huron oil spill

Charges will be dropped against two people accused of purposely dumping oily water into Lake Huron.

The charges stemmed from an incident that happened east of Alpena, back in 2014.

Last week, a Bay City judge approved a request to dismiss conspiracy charges against Engineer Jeffrey Patrick and Assistant Engineer William Harrigan.

Their trial was set to begin Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.