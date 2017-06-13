Girl, 7, travels country to hug cops

A lot has been said about the importance of building positive relationships between police departments and communities. A seven-year-old girl is now taking that effort to the national level.

Rosalyn Baldwin's goal is to hug police officers in every single state.

She crossed Illinois off the list Monday, doling out hugs to some of Chicago’s finest.

"Some people have been mean to them I want to make them feel better,” Rosalyn said.

"She's been asking me since the Baton Rouge shooting. She thought there was so much protest she says people need to love mom, love our officers,” said Angie Baldwin, Rosalyn’s mom.

The girl’s enthusiasm and gratitude was much appreciated.

"The police have been scrutinized lately, nice to show somebody cares about us and want to tell us,” said Kevin Graham, F.O.P president.

"I think her message is getting across it's the little things that make a big difference,” said Sgt. Richard Unizycki with the Chicago Police Mounted Unit.

"I have two children at home, boy and girl, they say me every day they love me. Having a child from thousands of miles away say the exact same thing just because I'm police officer truly means a lot, makes me very happy,” said Michael Carroll with the Chicago Police Department.

Rosalyn’s tour began in January. Illinois was her 16th stop.

To follow her journey, click here.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.