BREAKING: Thousands without power after strong storms

Thousands of families are without power after a cluster of strong and severe thunderstorms rolled through northern Mid-Michigan.

Consumers Energy is reporting more than 15,000 customers without power Tuesday morning. The outages started about 1:30 a.m. and an estimated restoration time is currently set for 11 p.m. Many of the outages are reportedly caused by downed trees in the area.

Arenac County – 83

Iosco County – 1,331

Alcona County – 3,552

Oscoda County – 3,546

Roscommon County – 5,286

Ogemaw County – 1,949

To see the Consumers Energy outage map, click here.

The cluster of strong to severe thunderstorms hit Michigan during the first part of the overnight period. The storms packed torrential downpours, frequent lightning, and damaging winds.

