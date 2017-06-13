BREAKING: Thousands without power after strong storms - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Thousands without power after strong storms

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Outage map as of 6:30 a.m. Outage map as of 6:30 a.m.
MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

Thousands of families are without power after a cluster of strong and severe thunderstorms rolled through northern Mid-Michigan. 

Consumers Energy is reporting more than 15,000 customers without power Tuesday morning. The outages started about 1:30 a.m. and an estimated restoration time is currently set for 11 p.m. Many of the outages are reportedly caused by downed trees in the area. 

  • Arenac County – 83
  • Iosco County – 1,331
  • Alcona County – 3,552
  • Oscoda County – 3,546
  • Roscommon County – 5,286
  • Ogemaw County – 1,949

To see the Consumers Energy outage map, click here

The cluster of strong to severe thunderstorms hit Michigan during the first part of the overnight period. The storms packed torrential downpours, frequent lightning, and damaging winds.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.