VIDEO: John Glenn choir sings to passengers on delayed flight

The little town blues were melting away for passengers waiting several hours on a New York flight Monday.

Andrew Gardner-Northrop said while waiting for mechanical issues to be fixed on Delta flight 2807 the crew invited John Glenn High School choir to give a musical performance.

The choir from Bay City had just performed at Carnegie Hall in New York.

The group of students, led by music teacher Adam Gardner-Northrop, sung a special rendition of “Happy Birthday” to a passenger. They then broke into the theme from "New York, New York" by Frank Sinatra.

Gardner-Northrop posted the video to Delta’s Facebook page to thank them for their wonderful crew and allowing them to entertain the passengers.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.