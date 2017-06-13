VIDEO: John Glenn choir sings to passengers on delayed flight - WNEM TV 5

VIDEO: John Glenn choir sings to passengers on delayed flight

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
NEW YORK -

The little town blues were melting away for passengers waiting several hours on a New York flight Monday.

Andrew Gardner-Northrop said while waiting for mechanical issues to be fixed on Delta flight 2807 the crew invited John Glenn High School choir to give a musical performance.

The choir from Bay City had just performed at Carnegie Hall in New York.  

The group of students, led by music teacher Adam Gardner-Northrop, sung a special rendition of “Happy Birthday” to a passenger. They then broke into the theme from "New York, New York" by Frank Sinatra. 

Gardner-Northrop posted the video to Delta’s Facebook page to thank them for their wonderful crew and allowing them to entertain the passengers. 

